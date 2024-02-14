Bravo Spinoff Put 'On Pause' After Cancellation Rumors

Winter House is going on winter break. The Bravo spinoff is "on pause" after Season 3 aired late last year, an insider source confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday, and will not be returning for a fourth season this year.

Confirmation about the show's fate comes shortly after Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, who appeared on the show's first two seasons, sparked rumors it was "cancelled" on her Instagram Story. "It's definitely not cancelled," the insider said, noting that DeSorbo didn't even appear on Season 3 of the show, which premiered in October 2023.

Filmed in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Season 3 of Winter House featured Jason Cameron, Alex Propson, Kyle Cooke, Kory Keefer, Casey Craig, Amanda Batula, Jordan Emanuel, Brian Benni, Katie Flood, Danielle Olivera, Tom Schwartz and Malia White. Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval was also supposed to film the season but did not appear, as the show began filming just days after "Scandoval" broke.

Winter House's first season, which was filmed in Stowe, Vermont, premiered on Bravo in October 2021 and was billed as a crossover show between Summer House and Southern Charm with a few newcomers to spice things up. Since then, the show has starred Bravo personalities from a variety of different shows, also including Vanderpump Rules, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Family Karma and the Below Deck franchise. Winter House personalities like Cameron have gone on to make waves on other Bravo shows as well, including Summer House and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Season 3 of Winter House featured plenty of drama between Propson and Olivera over the status of their relationship mid-vacation hookup. It also helped spark a breakup between Keefer and Summer House's Sam Feher, as Keefer's co-stars White and Emanuel made moves on him, despite his relationship status.

Keefer would tell Page Six in January he was "so sorry" for how his behavior on Winter House "hurt" Feher. "Navigating any relationship is difficult and doing it on tv and in the public eye is next level," he said at the time. "But I take full responsibility for how I acted on Winter House. It kills me to look back and see how my actions hurt Sam. I'm so sorry for that. I made this winter very very difficult for her."