‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Porsha Williams Reportedly Quits as Several OGs Set Return

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may look a lot different. Beloved cast member Porsha Williams has reportedly quit the series. Williams has been a staple on the show since season 5. Viewers have watched her highs and lows – with Williams starting off as the proud housewife to former NFL star Kordell Stewart. They divorced in her second season. Since her divorce, Williams has blossomed into a thriving businesswoman, media personality, and now a mother.

Sources tell multiple media outlets, including The Jasmine Brand, that Williams has decided to leave the show to focus on her new Bravo family spinoff. The show will feature familiar faces, including Williams’ mother Diane and her sister Lauren, as they work to sort out family issues amid Williams’ controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia. Guobadia was previously married to Williams’ former co-star, Falynn Pina. The show is set to premiere this winter.

Williams is also a co-host of Bravo’s Chat Room. Additionally, she’s preparing the release of her The Pursuit of Porsha, which is currently available for pre-order. The memoir will detail her upbringing as the daughter of civil rights activist, Hosea Williams. The book will also chronicle her parents’ divorce, her experiences with school bullies, and of course her time on the show. One shocking revelation from the book is Williams’ revelation that she was once homeless while filming the show amid her divorce. The intro and first chapter are available for download online.

But Williams isn’t the only housewife not returning. Sources claim the network decided not to renew Cynthia Bailey’s contract. Bailey has been on the show since season 3. She previously spoke about potentially not being asked back, saying she would prefer to not be fired. The former supermodel is part of the Real Housewives All-Star’s cast, premiering on Peacock.

Sheree Whitfield is reportedly making a comeback. She was an original cast member from seasons 1-4 and returned for seasons 7-10. Whitfield’s storyline in the upcoming season will focus on her relationship with Tyrone Gillium, a former convict who served time for fraud.

Also set to return are Kenya Moore, Drew Sidroa, Kandi Burruss, and Marlo Hampton. Filming is said to be underway.