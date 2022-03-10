‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Kandi Burruss Weighs in on Porsha Williams’ Engagement

When The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced that she was engaged to her co-star Falynn Pina’s estranged husband Simon Guobadia, viewers scratched their heads. Just three weeks before the engagement announcement, Pina and Guobadia announced they were splitting in a joint Instagram statement. According to Guobadia and Williams, they didn’t begin dating until after Guobadia filed divorce documents to end his marriage. But not many believed it. Coupled with the fact that Williams said they’d dated just a month before Guobadia asked for her hand in marriage, it was all messy. But months later, the two are still going strong. Pina has also moved on and welcomed a baby girl with her new fiance, Jaylan Banks. Williams, however, has a history of fast-moving relationships and her longtime Bravo cast member Kandi Burruss agrees.

Burruss recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked by a fan: “Do you think [Porsha] moved on too fast with Simon?” Burruss didn’t mince words. “I like Simon, this is not against him, I do feel like she moved on pretty fast,” she said. Cohen chimed in adding: “Porsha loves being in love.” Burruss agreed stating: “She loves love,” and added that she and Williams had contentious moments in their friendship previously due to Burruss warning her that she should slow down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the show recall Williams dating and becoming pregnant and engaged to Dennis McKinley within a year. Just two months after their daughter Pilar was born, the couple split due to McKinley’s infidelity. They had an on-again-off-again relationship for the next two years but ultimately called it quits. McKinley has also voiced his speculation about Williams and Guobadia’s relationship timeline.

At the beginning of Williams’ relationship with McKinley, Burruss warned her that he was not the monogamous type, but Williams refused to listen. Instead, she focused on their budding love and McKinley showering her with lavish gifts.

Williams and McKinley’s difficult co-parenting relationship and awkward new family dynamic courtesy of her engagement to Guobadia was chocnicled on the RHOA spinoff, Porsha’s Family Matters.