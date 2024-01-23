'Pawn Stars': Rick Harrison's Son Cause of Death Released

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison has confirmed the cause of death of his late son, Adam Harrison, who died Friday of an overdose. Adam was 39. After news broke of Adam's passing, the Pawn Stars personality, 58, confirmed to TMZ through a representative that his son had "died from a fentanyl overdose."

He continued with an indictment of current border policies, adding, "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better." The Harrison family had previously confirmed Adam's death to the Las Vegas Review-Journal via representative Laura Herlovich. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," the family said in a statement shared with the outlet. An investigation into Adam's death is currently ongoing, the Las Vegas Metro Police told TMZ.

Soon after he confirmed his son's cause of death, Rick took to Instagram to share a tribute to his late son. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," he wrote alongside a broken heart emoji and a photo of him and his son smiling at a bar. Condolences poured in in the comments, including those from Donald Trump Jr., who wrote, "I'm so sorry man." YouTuber Dennis Roady added, "Sorry to hear about this, wishing Adam, you and your family peace through this moment."

Adam is Rick's oldest son and the brother of Corey Harrison, who also appeared on Pawn Stars. Both Adam and Corey were sons to Rick's first wife, Kim, as the reality personality is also father to a third son named Jake with his second wife, Tracy. Unlike Corey, Adam was not a part of the Pawn Stars show, which followed business at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, although he did reportedly work at the shop for a period of time, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Adam's brother Corey, 40, also paid tribute to his brother on Instagram, sharing a photo of him holding a throwback picture from his childhood with Adam. "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba," he wrote in the caption. The Harrison family also suffered a loss in June 2018, when Rick's father, Richard Harrison, passed away at 77. Richard was also a big part of Pawn Stars, on which he was coined "The Old Man."