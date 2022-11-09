'Pawn Stars Do America': Rick Harrison Talks New Road Trip Series, Reveals the Crew Picked up Rare Comic Book (Exclusive)

The Pawn Stars crew is bringing a brand new show to the History Channel, Pawn Stars Do America. The series follows Rick Harrison, Chumlee, and Rick's son Corey as they travel the nation, making stops in some amazing cities to give Pawn Stars fans a chance to sell valuable items. PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Harrison, ahead of the new series premiere, and he shared what it was like road-tripping around America, his favorite cities to stop in, and revealed that the crew picked up a rare comic book during their journey.

When it came to choosing cities for the tour, Harrison says he picked some of his favorites around the country. "We did Winston-Salem, which is an homage to my dad because it's right down the street from where he grew up." Harrison's father, Richard "Old Man" Harrison was a staple of Pawn Stars but, sadly, he passed away in 2018. "Austin's always fun," Harrison continued, "the whole music scene down there is really cool. But [Washington D.C.], I mean, Valley Forge like the history thing. We just said 'Let's pick these eight and then we'll pick eight more next year if we do it again'. And everyone seems to be in love with the show, so that's a really big possibility."

Revealing his favorite city they visited for the show, Harrison heaped high praise on Savannah, Georgia. "It's one of the most beautiful cities I've ever seen... just an absolutely beautiful city. And it's got a really, really cool history. It's like the first planned city in the United States, and so that's why it has all those open spaces and everything like that. Like I said, just all in all, it's a really, really beautiful city." Harrison also joked about traveling with Corey and Chumlee, telling us, "It's a little tough with those two, because their favorite hobby is to pick on Rick. But we all had a good time. It was, just had an absolute blast the whole time."

For the Pawn Stars Do America premiere, fans will see the crew stop off in Denver, Colorado, where, among many other items, they encounter some Muhammad Ali memorabilia. "It was really, really neat to look at," Harrison said, later adding, "It's really cool stuff. It's got some great history connected to it."

Another big thing they happen upon later in the season, Harrison teased, is a very rare comic book. "There was a couple number ones that came across," he said. "I'll just say someone who carries a lasso..." He then just came out with it, saying they found "a number one Wonder Woman," so fans should be on the lookout for that to show up in a later episode. Pawn Stars Do America premieres Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 pm ET, on History Channel.