'Pawn Stars': Corey Harrison's Mug Shot Released as Cops Reveal Their Account of His Arrest

Las Vegas police have released the mug shot of Pawn Stars cast member Corey Harrison, who goes by Big Hoss on the hit History Channel show, following his DUI arrest Friday. In the photo, obtained by TMZ, Harrison can be seen with bloodshot eyes as he looks at the camera. Harrison, who works at the world famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, has since been released from jail.

The release of his mug shot Monday came just a few days after the Pawn Stars star found himself behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center. Harrison was arrested and charged with a DUI after officers spotted his Ford F250 pickup swerving into the bike lane just after 2 a.m. local time Friday, according to an arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. When a Metro Police officer eventually managed to get Harrison to pull over at Main Street and Charleston Boulevard after first hitting his lights and then using his speaker system, Harrison told the officer he was on his way home to his residence at Soho Lofts high-rise.

The officer noted that Harrison, the son of Rick Harrison, had a "blank stare," adding that he "could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the passenger cabin" and "the odor of alcohol followed his person" as the History Channel star exited the vehicle. According to TMZ, Harrison was asked to do a field sobriety test, which he allegedly failed, and also agreed to a breathalyzer test. As the machine for the breathalyzer test was broken, Harrison's blood had to be drawn. The results of this sample are unknown. However, Harrison was ultimately arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center for an alleged DUI. He was released after about eight hours. Harrison, whose last run-in with the law came in 2006 when he was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, said his His license was not suspended.

Later addressing his arrest when speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Harrison denied driving under the influence. Harrison, who had flown to Vegas that day from Minnesota, where he was filming Pawn Stars Do America, said he had a single drink on the plant, but had not consumed any alcohol in the seven hours prior to being pulled over. As for the swerving witnessed by police, Harrison explained that "his vehicle "pulls to the right, a little bit," adding that one reason he failed the sobriety test was due to an infection in his right leg, which has left him "unsteady" and resulted in him having "trouble keeping his footing along the paver-stone surface." He also cited general nerves with being pulled over for impacting his ability to perform the sobriety test.

Harrison told the outlet that he plans to hire an attorney to "fight back... I'm not going to say, "(Screw) Metro! Drinking and driving should be legal!' I'm not trying to be that guy. But I'm the guy who, when I get punched in the face, I am going to fight back."