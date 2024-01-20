'Pawn Stars': Rick Harrison's Son Adam Has Died

Another tragedy has struck the family by the TV hit Pawn Stars. Rick Harrison, the owner of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, is mourning the death of his son, Adam. Adam, one of Harrison's three children, was the full brother of Pawn Stars personality Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison and the grandson of late store co-owner Richard "Old Man" Harrison. He was 39.

Rick Harrison's representative told TMZ the cause of death was an overdose. No more specifics, including a date of death, location of death or memorial arrangements were announced at the time .

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dead at 39 After Overdose | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/V7MtkKGrNG — TMZ (@TMZ) January 20, 2024

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," a statement from the Harrisons to TMZ read. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

Adam did not appear on the HISTORY Channel series Pawn Stars, nor spinoffs like Pawnography, despite his family's lengthy run on reality TV. Pawn Stars has been on cable for more than 14 years, with 675 episodes produced over 21 seasons.