'Pawn Stars': Corey Harrison Arrested for Alleged DUI

Another Pawn Stars cast member is in some legal trouble. Corey Harrison was arrested on Friday morning, with police accusing him of DUI (driving under the influence), according to TMZ, who spoke with Harrison and law enforcement. Police confirmed that Harrison was taken into custody in Las Vegas early Friday morning. However, Harrison, the son of Rick Harrison, claims there's more to his arrest than meets the eye.

The Pawn Stars personality claims he was not drunk or under the influence of any substance during his encounter with police on Friday morning. An officer allegedly pulled Harrison over, accused him of swerving and questioned his sobriety. Harrison says he hadn't had any alcohol in 7 hours, apparently having a drink on his flight to Vegas from Minnesota.

Aside from confirming that they arrested Harrison, Las Vegas police have not corroborated Harrison's account of the incident.

That explanation wasn't good enough for the cop handling the questioning and had Harrison take a field sobriety test. Harrison says he requested a breathalyzer test, with the officer claiming his breathalyzer was broken. Harrison apparently failed the field sobriety test, and the cop arrested him.

Once he was in custody, Harrison alleges that the police station's breathalyzer was also not working. They gave the History Channel personality a choice between submitting to a blood test or remaining in custody for the remainder of weekend. Harrison obliged and was released 8 hours later.

While Vegas is the home to the Harrison family's Gold & Silver Pawn Shop from Pawn Stars, Harrison notes he was only in town to check on rental properties he owns in the area.