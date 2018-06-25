Internet Mourns Death of ‘Pawn Stars’ Fan-Favorite Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison

The internet is mourning following news that Pawn Stars‘ Richard “Old Man” Harrison has died.

Fans of History Channel’s Pawn Stars are flocking to Twitter to remember and mourn Richard Harrison, better known as “Old Man,” following news that he has passed away at the age of 77, many recalling their favorite memories of the beloved star.

“Sad news that the ‘old man’ from Pawn Stars passed away. He was a navy veteran & an extremely entertaining part of the show. RIP Richard Harrison take card, ‘Old Man,’” one fan wrote.

“RIP Richard Harrison. You made me laugh more than anyone else on Pawn Stars,” another commented.

Harrison had quickly become a fan favorite on the History Channel series, which began airing in July 2009, fans loving his witty comebacks, tough demeanor, his eye for picking treasures out of trash, and his vast knowledge of history. The “Old Man” had opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with his son, Rick Harrison, in 1989 after moving to Las Vegas.

“Rip to the Old Man, gonna be watching re runs of Pawn Stars all day now,” another person wrote.

“RIP to the coolest old man with sooo much style Richard Harrison I’m truly saddened,” added another Twitter user.

“RIP ‘old man’ Richard Harrison from Pawn Stars I’ve missed seeing you. God Speed,” one person commented.

Harrison had not been a Pawn Stars regular since 2015, though it was not known why his appearances became less occasional.

Harrison’s son announced his father’s death Monday morning.

“‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “He was my hero and I was fortunate enough to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.

“He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor,” he continued. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”

The circumstances surrounding Harrison’s death are unclear.