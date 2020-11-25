'Outdaughtered' Fans Slam Danielle Busby for Taking Thanksgiving Family Trip Amid Recent Hospitalization, COVID Concerns

✖

Fans have some harsh words for Danielle and Adam Busby, as the OutDaughtered stars prepare for a big family trip amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Busbys are traveling for Thanksgiving, against the advice of public health officials everywhere. As Danielle continues to post about their plans on Instagram, the comments are getting more and more harsh.

Busby posted a photo of 20 pairs of shoes lined up in a row this week, indicating that she was packing them all up for the big family trip. Busby made no mention of COVID-19 or the fears of traveling and gathering with family, but many of her followers did. Her comments section was soon beset with criticisms and condemnations, with followers arguing that she was putting her whole family's lives at risk, in addition to those they were going to visit.

"Traveling??" one fan wrote, while another added: "please social distance." Both comments spawned side conversations of their own, with some followers advising each other to "mind your business," and others adding their concerns to the mix.

"I thought the USA CDC advised Americans not to travel over Thanksgiving," one fan wrote. "We live in British Columbia Canada [and] as of last week we were asked not to be with anyone outside of our own household. It astounds me that there are families that just ignore recommendations of health care professionals. I really hope you and yours [and] extended family all study healthy. We just don't want to risk losing a loved one!"

None of this led Busby to second-guess her trip, even as the comments continued on her subsequent posts. On Wednesday, she posted a selfie with herself, Adam and all six girls packed into the van, all wearing masks. She wrote: "Thankfully we can actually get away safely for Thanksgiving," but without details, fans were still skeptical.

"Where are y'all going?" one fan asked. Another added: "Yikes, this is scary. Unfollowing."

Fans are all the more concerned about Busby because she herself has had a recent health scare. In recent posts, she has talked about "slowing down" her hectic lifestyle ad the advice of doctors. From the sound of it, she is still not entirely sure what is wrong with her health, and with a weekend of travel and family time ahead of her, it is not clear how much relaxation she'll be able to fit in.