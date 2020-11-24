'Outdaughtered': Danielle Busby Vows to 'Slow Down' After Hospitalization

✖

Outdaughtered star Danielle Busby plans to take things slow after she was hospitalized on Nov. 15. The 36-year-old shared a message with fans on her Instagram Story, providing an update on her health and confirming she has another doctor's appointment coming up. Busby's husband Adam Busby shared a scary photo of her in a hospital emergency room last week, raising concerns among fans.

On Monday, Busby shared a photo of a bed in her Instagram Story, adding a long message, reports InTouch Weekly. "It's been a stressful two weeks... and the stress ain't slowing down," she began. "I almost had the word' relax' [because] I don't have time to relax hahaha (who can relate??? lol)." However, Busby now understands that she needs to "slow down and relax," so she will squeeze in "relaxation time" before she has another doctor's appointment.

Next, Busby thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers. She said she is feeling "better," but "just not ok" as of Monday. "I am still in the process of figuring out what's going on internally and it doesn't look like it's a simple answer," she wrote, adding a winking emoji. "Will share more... when I know more," Busby promised.

Busy's health scare began on Nov. 15, when she was rushed to the hospital. "Crazy how fast your day can turn... if you would, please say a prayer for [Danielle]," Adam wrote at the time. "Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today." Since then, updates from the parents of six came few and far between. Adam later told fans they were home, but Busby had to see a specialist because they "didn't get a whole lot of answers." He then shared photos of the couple at her boutique and having dinner with friends.

Over the weekend, Busby shared new photos with her six daughters, Blayke Louise, 9, and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker. "Still can’t believe all six of these girls are mine," Busby wrote. "I was never a girly girl growing up but now that I’m a [girl mom], I love all things GIRLY! It’s so fun being a girl mom."

That fun post was followed by another picture of the huge collection of shoes the girls wear. She got the footwear together because the family is planning to travel for Thanksgiving. "I kinda think these quints of mine are their own kind of 'housewife packer,'" Busby joked.