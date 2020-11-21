'Outdaughtered' Star Danielle Busby Shares Photo Alongside Husband Following Recent Hospitalization

✖

Outdaughtered star Danielle Busby is out of the hospital, about a week after husband Adam Busby revealed she was rushed to the emergency room. On Friday, the couple shared a photo from the Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House restaurant in San Leon, Texas, where they dined with a group of friends. The Busbys married in 2006 and are parents to daughter Blayke Louise, 9, and five-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker.

Back on Nov. 15, Adam shared a scary photo of Danielle at a hospital. "Crazy how fast your day can turn... if you would, please say a prayer for [Danielle]," he wrote. "Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today." Over the past week, Adam shared photos with Danielle at home, proving that her hospital stay was thankfully short. The day after his wife was hospitalized, Adam told fans on his Instagram Story they were home, but "didn't get a whole lot of answers" and they needed to see a specialist.

On Thursday, Adam shared a new photo with Danielle at her boutique. "Love to see [Danielle] do... what she loves," he wrote in the caption. Since the post did not include updates on her health, fans flooded the page with questions. Adam told a fan they were "still waiting on more test results," reports InTouch Weekly.

Danielle and Adam were all smiles in the restaurant photo Friday. "What an amazing dinner at [Pier 6] with my favorite people," Danielle wrote. "Finally had a chance to try [Pier 6] tonight and it didn’t disappoint. If you are in the Houston area, definitely add it to your list of places to visit," Adam added in his own caption.

While Danielle did not discuss her hospitalization on her own Instagram page, she reflected on one of the scarier moments of her life. To mark World Prematurity Day, Danielle shared photos of her quintuplets just after they were born and wrote about how her life has changed since becoming a mother.

"There really are so many emotions and feelings I have as I look back at all these pictures and try to find one (well 5) to post," Danielle wrote. "I remember each moment like yesterday. To see life be born before it was supposed to be ... is hard. Not knowing what our days were going to be and not knowing HOW HARD three months in the [newborn intensive care unit] would change your live forever. I have so much admiration for doctors and nurses who can take on a job in the NICU. You know who you are in me & my girls life and I STILL praise God for all of you."