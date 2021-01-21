'OutDaughtered' Announces New Season Premiere Date Amid Danielle Busby's Health Struggles

✖

The Busbys are back with more adorable quintuplet antics and an update on Danielle Busby's private health battle. The OutDaughtered family will return for an all-new season of the hit TLC show on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., the network announced Thursday. When viewers last caught up with the Busbys, the family of eight was trying to weather quarantine at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. I

Now, Adam and Danielle are emerging with quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Parker, Hazel and Riley, now 5, and big sister Blayke, 9, and trying to adjust to their new normal. There's plenty of fun in store for the family this year, including "crash course" in riding bikes, the quints starting kindergarten and a family RV trip into the woods as they try to keep everyone entertained while weathering 2020 as a family.

Danielle's scary health problems will also be addressed in the new season. The mother of six was first hospitalized in November with painful symptoms she has kept private, and has since chronicled her search for answers. "I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what’s going on with me. I was led to the care of a Cardiologist and Rheumatologist, who have both been amazing," she wrote on social media the following month. "Lots of tests have been done for both doctors … some results have come back OK, and some … not so much."

In early January, the TLC star was hospitalized for what her husband shared on Instagram was her "most invasive test so far," sharing with fans in the aftermath that she was lucky to make it out without having to undergo surgery."I went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed," she wrote on social media, thanking her followers for their prayers. Unfortunately, that test was just another step in her health journey.

"More test [sic] lead to more doctors … but still no clear answer at the moment of what’s going on," she continued. "Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this. I will continue to share as more things start to unfold. Thank you for the continued prayers." An all-new season of OutDaughtered premieres Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. OutDaughtered is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content and All3Media America in association with The Boardwalk Entertainment Group.