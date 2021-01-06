'OutDaughtered': Danielle Busby Hospitalized Again, Undergoing 'Invasive Test'

✖

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby was hospitalized Tuesday in order to undergo an "invasive test" in hopes of providing answers for her and husband Adam Busby about an ongoing and concerning health issue. Adam shared a photo on Instagram of the mother-of-six, 37, wearing a mask while in a hospital bed, sharing an update on her most recent hospitalization.

"Today is the day of [Danielle‘s] most invasive test so far. Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors," Adam wrote in the caption. "This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment. Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation." He did ask that fans pray for Danielle, adding that the family would "definitely" share updates "as Danielle is comfortable."

Just hours later, the TLC star shared a message of thanks to his supporters on his Instagram Story. "Thank you everyone for all of the prayers, comments and messages today. The prayers were definitely felt," he wrote. Danielle reposted his message on her own Story in solidarity.

The reality stars are parents to 9-year-old daughter Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel, with their family's life chronicled on OutDaughtered. Just over a month ago, Danielle was admitted to the emergency room after experiencing "alarming sensations in her arms and legs," Adam shared on Instagram at the time.

"Crazy how fast your day can turn... if you would, please say a prayer for [Danielle]," Adam wrote on Nov. 15 alongside a photo of his wife, looking pained as she rested in the hospital. "Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today."

Monday, Danielle shared on her Instagram Story that she had been seeing "multiple doctors," including a cardiologist and rheumatologist, since her ER visit in November, and undergone countless tests. "Some results have come back ok, and some ... not so much," she explained, adding that she was "doing pre op" for a "more intense test" the next day. Asking for prayers, she explained that she was "taking one day at a time" and would share more when she had "space to process" and knew more about what was going on with her health.