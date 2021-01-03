'OutDaughtered' Star Danielle Busby Hopes for 'Some Answers' From MRI Following Hospitalization

✖

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby is still scraping for answers after being hospitalized back in November. The reality star kicked off the new year by hoping to get "some answers" stemming from the MRI she received during her time in the hospital.

According to InTouch Weekly, Busby has been dealing with "alarming sensations in her arms and legs" that led her to undergo a series of tests to find out the cause. Busby updated fans on her condition and what comes next. Busby had another MRI on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and hoped her medical team would find the key.

"I'll never understand these ridiculous gowns. Whats actually the proper way to wear/tie them," Busby wrote on her Instagram post. "Still on a journey to figure out what's going on with me. Hopefully I'm getting closer to some answers."

Danielle Busby's health issues were first shared with fans by her husband Adam in a post on Instagram. "Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for [Danielle Busby]," the husband wrote with the post. He later confirmed that she had returned home to rest and thanks fans for delivering well wishes.

The medical tests and doctor's visits continued over the holidays, with Busby giving more updates to fans with each step. "I'm squeezing some 'relaxation time 'into my day before heading to another doctor's appointment," she wrote on Nov. 23. "A lot of you have been asking and … I am feeling 'better' just not OK."

She also shared a lot of inspirational optimism despite her lack of answers. "You're not stuck. You may be overwhelmed, tired, overworked, over-stimulated or burnt out, but you are not stuck," Busby wrote in early December.

Not all of her fan interactions have been pleasant, though. With the coronavirus pandemic raging throughout the year, the Busby's earned some criticism amid the health issues for taking trips for Thanksgiving and elsewhere.

"Why won't you stop traveling? What is wrong with you and your extended family that you cannot seem to follow the guidelines? I am disgusted," a fan wrote on one of the family's Thanksgiving posts. . "You have traveled several times since this started. I am out."

Adam Busby responded to the critics on his own, seeming to miss the point of quarantine while noting his family was being safe. "We are following the guidelines for traveling safely. There is a way to travel and stay safe," he wrote. "We aren't doing a single thing that is against the law. If you think you can't walk out of your door without getting a serious illness, then by all means stay home."