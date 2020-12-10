'OutDaughtered' Star Adam Busby Snipes at Fans Criticizing Family's Travel Amid Pandemic

✖

Adam Busby, who stars in TLC's OutDaughtered with wife Danielle Busby, defended their decision to travel with their six daughters during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple and their children headed to Broken Bow, Oklahoma for Thanksgiving, and Busby continues to share photos from the trip. One fan said she was "disgusted" by the photos, prompting Busby to insist his family is taking the pandemic seriously.

On Wednesday, Busby shared a photo of their children on a hike in Oklahoma. "A family that hikes together stays together," he wrote in the caption. While some followers thought the photo was adorable, one fan found it offensive. "Why won't you stop traveling? What is wrong with you and your extended family that you cannot seem to follow the guidelines? I am disgusted," the fan wrote. "You have traveled several times since this started. I am out."

Busby had a quick response. "We are following the guidelines for traveling safely. There is a way to travel and stay safe," he wrote. "We aren’t doing a single thing that is against the law. If you think you can’t walk out of your door without getting a serious illness, then by all means stay home."

In November, the Busbys began receiving criticism from fans who were disappointed to see them travel during the pandemic, even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving. This week, the CDC issued similar guidelines for Christmas and the rest of the holiday season, as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to climb throughout the country. Danielle appeared to respond to the critics by sharing a photo of her family wearing face coverings on their way to Oklahoma. "Thankful we can actually get away safely for Thanksgiving, she wrote, adding the hashtag "be safe."

Another reason for the criticism is Danielle's recent health scare. In mid-November, Adam shared a scary photo of her in an emergency room and told fans his wife felt "alarming sensations in her arms and legs." Danielle then went to doctors and specialists, but it is still not clear what was wrong. Danielle also told fans she was advised to relax and take it easy, but she continues to share photos from their family outing. When she posted one photo of the family on a hike on Nov. 27, one fan was confused and pointed out that Danielle was supposed to be relaxing. "LOL," Danielle wrote in response. "TOTALLY TRYING to buy it's SO HARD to 'stop.'"