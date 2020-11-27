'OutDaughtered' Star Danielle Busby Seemingly Responds to Critics of Her Family's Thanksgiving Trip

✖

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby appeared to respond to critics who were disappointed to see her family travel despite the coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Busby shared a photo of the entire family wearing face masks as they traveled to their destination. On Thursday, she shared a new photo with her sisters. The TLC star and her husband, Adam Busby, are parents to daughter Blayke Louise, 9, and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker.

Earlier this week, Busby confirmed her family was traveling on Thanksgiving by sharing a photo of the shoes she had to pack for her six daughters. "You may think I'm at a shoe store...but NOPE! Just the living room packing the quints for Thanksgiving Trip. This may require it's (sic) own suitcase. I kinda think these quints of mine are their own kind of 'housewife packers,'" she wrote in the caption. She included the hashtag "prepping for vacation."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Busby (@dbusby)

Since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans to stay home and avoid traveling on Thanksgiving to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, many of Busby's Instagram followers were not happy to see her family hitting the road. On Wednesday, she tried to assure fans they are taking the pandemic seriously though. "Thankful we can actually get away safely for Thanksgiving," she wrote, adding the hashtag "being safe." In the photo, the Busbys and their six children are all wearing face coverings.

On Thursday, Busby shared the photo with her sisters and confirmed their trip was to Broken Bow Vacation Cabins in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The Busbys also shared a photo of their daughters together outside on their vacation. "Happy Thanksgiving," they simply wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam and Danielle Busby (@itsabuzzworld)

The Busbys' Thanksgiving trip came after a stressful few days for the family. Busby, 36, was hospitalized "for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs," Adam wrote. Busby needed to go to a specialist, and later told fans she needed to slow down and relax. "It's been a stressful two weeks... and the stress ain't slowing down," she wrote in an Instagram Story post. "I almost had the word' relax' [because] I don't have time to relax hahaha (who can relate??? [laughing out loud])." Busby later said she needed some "relaxation time" before a doctor's appointment.

The Busbys were not the only Americans traveling this week, despite the CDC's warning. Over 1 million people passed through security at U.S. airports on Wednesday, reports CNN. That is only 40% fewer passengers than on the same day as last year when 2.6 million people were screened by TSA. Almost 6 million Americans have been screened at airport security since the CDC asked Americans not to travel for the holiday last week.