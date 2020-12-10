'OutDaughtered' Star Danielle Busby Doesn't Want to Be 'Stuck' Amid Health Concerns, Pandemic

✖

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby shared an inspirational quote on her Instagram Story Wednesday about not wanting to feel "stuck" during her health issues and the pandemic. Busby had some health concerns last month when she felt "alarming sensations in her arms and legs," according to her husband, co-star Adam Busby. The couple is parents to six daughters, Blayke Louise, 9, and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker.

"You're not stuck," the quote read, reports InTouch Weekly. "You may be overwhelmed, tired, overworked, over-stimulated or burnt out, but you are not stuck." Busby must have agreed with the quote since she added a drawn heart to the since-expired Instagram Story post. The post also highlighted Busby's own desire to keep moving, as exemplified by her Nov. 27 post. She shared a photo of her family hiking, prompting one fan to note that Busby said she would be relaxing after her hospitalization. "LOL... TOTALLY TRYING to buy its SO HARD to 'stop,'" Busby wrote in response.

Back on Nov. 15, Adam shared an alarming photo of Busby in an emergency room. "Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today," he wrote at the time. After follow-up appointments with doctors and specialists, Busby told fans she panned to relax and slow down.

"It's been a stressful two weeks... and the stress ain't slowing down," she wrote in an Instagram Story post on Nov. 23. "I almost had the word' relax' [because] I don't have time to relax hahaha (who can relate??? lol)." She later noted that she understands she has to "slow down and relax," so she was "squeezing some 'relation time' into my day before heading to another doctors [appointment]."

The TLC star went on to thank fans for their thoughts and prayers. "I am feeling 'better' just not ok," she wrote. "I am still in the process of figuring out what's going on internally and it doesn't look like it's a simple answer. Will share more... when I know."

Following a controversial decision to travel for Thanksgiving, the family is now at home preparing for Christmas. On Monday, Busby shared a photo of herself doing laundry, alongside a tribute to family time. "Let me tell you, over the years as a Mom of six, I’ve seen how trying to have the “perfect house” takes me away from other things that are more important, [FAMILY TIME]," she wrote. "So today, to all you Mamas out there, let’s leave a little mess behind and get on the floor & play with the kids."