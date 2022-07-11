Nikki Bella Gives Update on New Competition Series and Upcoming Wedding (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella is looking to make a comeback in WWE. But before that happens, the 38-year-old is getting ready to star in a new competition show called Barmageddon, which will air on the USA Network. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Bella talked about what Barmageddon is all about.

"I'm hosting a show coming out called Barmageddon with Blake Shelton and Carson Daly," Bella exclusively told PopCulture. "And that show is going to be so awesome. So we already filmed it. We should be hopefully announcing an air date soon. But it's just such a unique type of game show. It's something no one's seen before, but what everyone's just going to love to be a part of and to have in their home once a week on their TVs, just to grab a drink and enjoy with us."

Bella continued: "And so I'm really excited and working with Blake and Carson was so awesome. I'm just like, I feel so fortunate because the past year I've gotten to work with some of the most incredible men in the industry, all so different, but I've learned so much from. So I'm really excited for that to air." Barmageddon was filmed at Shelton's bar Ole Red which is based in Nashville. In the series, celebrities will go head-to-head in games such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole and Sharts (Shelton Darts) among others.

As Bella waits for Barmageddon to premiere, she is getting ready to marry Artem Chigvintsev. Bella said the wedding will happen this year, and for the ceremony, she is doing something special with Bonita Wine, a wine brand launched by Bella and her sister Brie.

"With Bonita Bonita, we have a special surprise coming out in the fall that deals with Artem and I's wedding. We've created bubbles — wedding bubbles," Bella revealed. "And we just thought it'd be fun not only to have it at our wedding, but we need to share it with everyone. So we have that coming in the fall that we're really excited. I always have wanted to create a sparkling wine and be in the champagne industry, so we're now going to be making a Blanc de Blanc and that'll be really awesome."