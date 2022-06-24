Nikki Bella Gives Update on Her 'Next Run' in WWE (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE in January when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Now fans are wondering when will she and her twin sister Brie return to in-ring action full-time. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Bella teased details on her "next run" in WWE.

"When you're a WWE superstar, it just never leaves you, that ring feeling," Bella exclusively told PopCulture when asked about returning at the Royal Rumble. "It's funny because I'll talk to people and they're like, 'Oh, you're retired now.' Even some of the other retired or Hall of Famers, we just say you never truly retire as a professional wrestler because you're just always eager. Even when you think it's your last match, you're always eager to go back. And when Brie and I were in there, I think you saw it, the pure joy we were having."

Bella continued: "We immediately turned into heels and we were just having so much fun. And I remember coming back from that, just being like, 'Okay, so when's my next match? When am I coming back and doing this?' And all the girls are like, 'Can you guys please come back?' That was so fun and that's what it's all about. But I definitely have one more run in me and after experiencing the rumble, I definitely can't wait to have that next run."

Bella began her pro wrestling career in 2007 and made her main roster debut with Brie in 2008. After leaving in May 2012, the Bella Twins returned in 2013 and would compete regularly for another few years while appearing on the reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. Ultimately, Nikki Bella had to end her in-ring career when a was found on her brain in 2019. However, she was cleared to compete before the Royal Rumble, and WWE Hall of Famer is ready to team up with Brie again and win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

"I mean, it's always been a dream," Bella said. "The moment they presented them, Brie and I both have said, 'One day, we are going to go after this tag team titles. How do we not?' And so I'm definitely hoping that in the future, at one point, we'll be able to compete for those."