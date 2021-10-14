‘Miz & Mrs.’ Fate for Season 3 Revealed

The Miz and Maryse have made their big announcement. On Thursday, The Miz appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show and announced that USA Network has renewed the unscripted series Miz & Mrs for a third season. The new season will have 10 episodes and is expected to air in 2022. Miz & Mrs. is ranked among the top 10 returning series in year-over-year growth in all key demos.

“We are overjoyed that we are able to continue giving fans a front-row seat into our crazy lives,” said The Miz and Maryse in a press release. “Season three is going to be AWESOME!” The second season ended earlier this year and showed The Miz and Maryse celebrating an anniversary, had a pregnancy scare and took a step to make sure they didn’t have any more false alarms. In April, The Miz and Maryse spoke to PopCulture.com about the show ahead of the Season 2.5 premiere.

“Every episode is different because it’s a different story of our lives,” Maryse said. “There’s always something going on here, whether it’s with us, the kids, our jobs, or the parents. Every week is a new week. It’s just really our lives and really just what we go through what everyone else goes through.”

“We don’t have a problem making fun of each other, which is pretty interesting for a lot of people that know us in WWE because we’re villains,” Maryse continued. “We’re known to be really great villains. It’s interesting for a lot of people to see us now back at our house with our kids and see the interactions we have with our family because we’re definitely actors.”

Miz & Mrs. takes a look into the lifestyle of The Miz and Maryse who are married WWE Superstars. Maryse is seen sporadically on WWE TV but spends the majority of her time on other projects and being a mother to her two daughters Monroe and Madison.

“I worked hard for it and I dedicated myself.” The Miz said to PopCulture when talking about his WWE career. “And even with the doubts that I had, in my brain, I said, alright, I’m going to develop all these tools that can get me to where I need to be. And when I need to be there, I will be prepared, and I will be ready. And I’m now ready and prepared for any situation that is thrown at me.”