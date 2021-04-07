The Miz and Maryse Tease What to Expect in New Episodes of 'Miz & Mrs.' (Exclusive)

✖

The Miz and Maryse are back. New episodes of Miz & Mrs. return to the USA Network on Apr. 12 at 11 p.m. ET, which means fans will get another closer look at the life of The Miz, Maryse and the rest of their family. PopCulture.com had a chance to speak to the married WWE Superstars about what to expect in the six new episodes.

"Every episode is different because it’s a different story of our lives," Maryse said in our PopCulture @Home series. "There’s always something going on here, whether it’s with us, the kids, our jobs, or the parents. Every week is a new week. It’s just really our lives and really just what we go through what everyone else goes through."

"We don’t have a problem making fun of each other, which is pretty interesting for a lot of people that know us in WWE because we’re villains," Maryse continued. "We’re known to be really great villains. It’s interesting for a lot of people to see us now back at our house with our kids and see the interactions we have with our family because we’re definitely actors."

The Miz reveals why the next six episodes stand out from the rest. "My dad has retired, and now he’s over the house a little bit more, which means, if you've seen my dad on previous episodes, he’s a lot to handle," he said. "...But then we have parents lurking over us telling us how to parent, and nobody wants to be told how to parent their kids. They want to do it on their own. Other issues that we’re dealing with is we look at our family, Maryse, myself, Monroe and Madison, and we just feel complete. We have to think about, 'OK, if we are complete, what do we do?'"

In the episode that will air on April 12, Maryse is seen working on her new project which is her Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer. She revealed that the product is currently doing very well and has The Miz using it on his skin.

"I'm really really happy because not only he looks great, he uses it every morning," Maryse said. "He is well moisturized and shiny and glowing, and he's healthy. But, you know, I really did it for my girlfriends and my mom and my sister and I wanted them to be able to really enjoy the product. I just didn't want to do something that I was going to do just to do because it's not my style. I really put all my heart into what I do, so I'm really, really happy with the results."

The Miz and Maryse have been entertaining fans for 34 episodes and show no signs of slowing down. But how long do they want to do Miz & Mrs.? "I love Miz & Mrs," Maryse said. "It’s brought my family together and I think it's so fun. I wouldn't mind having 20 more seasons of Miz & Mrs. You know, Miz & Mrs. 2036."