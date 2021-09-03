Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Set to Compete in ‘Dancing With the Stars’

A top WWE Superstar is getting ready to compete in the new season of Dancing with the Stars. According to PW Insider (per Wrestling Inc.), The Miz has been selected to be part of the competition show that airs on ABC. The pro roster for Season 30 is set, but the official announcement of the celebrity roster will be announced on Sept. 8. Some of the unconfirmed celebrities reportedly joining The Miz are former Bachelor Matt James, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, and Olivia Jade Giannulli — the 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Olympian Suni Lee and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa have both been confirmed to join Dancing with the Stars, and Season 30 will premiere on Sept. 30.

The Miz missed last week’s episode of Raw after he was announced to face John Morrison. It’s likely his absence was related to Dancing with the Stars as he was not backstage for Raw. This all comes as The Miz recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of his WWE debut earlier this week.

The Miz is in a class by himself in terms of his accomplishments in WWE. He is the first and only Superstar to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion, meaning he has won every major title in WWE twice. Earlier this year, The Miz spoke to PopCutlure.com and revealed why he’s been able to have the success he has had in WWE.

“I worked hard for it and I dedicated myself.” The Miz he said. “And even with the doubts that I had, in my brain, I said, alright, I’m going to develop all these tools that can get me to where I need to be. And when I need to be there, I will be prepared, and I will be ready. And I’m now ready and prepared for any situation that is thrown at me.”

The Miz also talked about having Morrison back in WWE after being away for many years. “Him coming back, you know, just reignited my fire,” he said when talking about Morrison returning to WWE in 2019. “You know, it’s one of those things where you have a very good friend who is not a box thinker. He’s a very creative person, and it elevates me in the rain to kind of get my creativity going.”