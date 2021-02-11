Mina Starsiak Hawk Reflects on Husband Steve's Late, 'Dear Friend' With Heartwarming Photo of Charlie

✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk is relishing every moment she has with 4-month-old daughter Charlie in the wake of the unexpected death of husband Steve Hawk's "dear friend." The Good Bones star, 36, shared a selfie lying down with her youngest Wednesday, advising her followers to "hug [their] people."

"I should lay her down. Let her practice putting herself to sleep. She’s getting so good at it. But I’m also sitting here with my husband, watching an amazing and heartbreaking tribute to Steve’s dear friend that unexpectedly passed," she captioned the shot.

While the death of Steve's friend is "tragic enough on its own," Starsiak Hawk said it's even more devastating that he has a "young boy" named Jack — the same name as her 2-year-old son. "It's one of those moments that put so much in perspective," she wrote. "So for now, I’m going to let her fall asleep here and be thankful for what I have. It’s so much. And I’m so lucky."

The HGTV star has also been giving herself grace as she heals from a plastic surgery makeover she underwent in December after the birth of Charlie. Getting a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast implants in the package commonly known as the "mommy makeover," the HGTV star told PEOPLE she was initially "very hard" on herself for wanting to get the "super selfish" surgery.

"But I decided that's OK, and I just have to keep telling myself that. ...It's like this mom-guilt that everyone else needs to be taken care of except you," she explained. "You don't go back to being the same after a baby, no matter what you do. A lot of women really love and embrace that, but I just didn't feel that way."

The diastasis rectus that separated her abdominal muscles by almost 5 inches after her two pregnancies left the Two Chicks & a Hammer co-founder struggling with core strength and her feelings of being uncomfortable in her body affected her confidence and sex life. While Mina feared that being public with her decision to undergo surgery would result in shaming from her followers, the mother-of-two said the reaction was actually "overwhelmingly positive" and included other people in similar situations who reached out with their own questions about the procedures. "I expected to get a lot more judgment for it. But it was all, 'I did this and never regretted it,' and 'You're going to love it,'" she said, which led her to the realization that "women do this all the time but not a lot talk about it."