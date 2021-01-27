'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Adorable Smiley Photo of Daughter Charlie

✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk is giving fans an adorable look at daughter Charlie as she recovers from her "mommy makeover." The Good Bones star shared the cutest photo of her youngest, 4 months, relaxing in a pink lounger while wearing a navy onesie and a yellow bow clipped to her full head of hair. It's clear that the infant, who has a full grin on her face, is enjoying her day, with the HGTV star noting in the caption she "obviously digs chilling in it."

After welcoming Charlie in September with husband Stephen Hawk, Starsiak Hawk announced she was planning on undergoing plastic surgery to repair the 5-inch separation of her abdominal muscles called diastasis recti she developed while pregnant with Charlie and her big brother, 2-year-old son Jack, as well as nipping and tucking some of the areas that had changed over the years. Undergoing a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast augmentation on Dec. 5, Starsiak Hawk told PEOPLE Thursday that she was inspired to go under the knife because her C-section scar was a "very visual and physical reminder of not looking like myself and not feeling like myself anymore."

The abdominal muscle damage that she also experienced made the Two Chicks & a Hammer founder worry her job would be affected. "I do a very physical job and I like working out, and your core is so attached to everything, every movement I do, like swinging a hammer," she explained. "And I just didn't feel like I was going to be able to work out and get this back to where I felt strong, like myself, like I did before kids."

Having to wear a tight compression garment for weeks on end and managing the drainage bags collecting the excess fluids from her incisions was hard, and the Indiana native admitted she was a "terrible patient" whose attempt to renovate her home while just weeks out from surgery set her back in a painful way. "It was uncomfortable," Starsiak Hawk said. "I felt like an alien because I had drains to collect this bloody goo. It's like you're peeing and having your period all at the same time."

From the surgery to the recovery, the mother-of-two admitted everything about the process was "hard" but worth it. "I also recognize that I'm in a very good, lucky position that I was able to do what I felt like I wanted and needed to do, to get to a good place," she shared. "I feel strong, I feel attractive — and I feel like myself again."