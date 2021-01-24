'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens up About Parenting During the Pandemic: 'We've Been Really Lucky' (Exclusive)

✖

After the lockdown last March stemming from the U.S. government's efforts to stop the coronavirus spread, social isolation restrictions have altered the face of our daily lifestyles in 2021. But as uncertainty takes shape in our everyday circumstances, many Americans are starting to keep healthy routines and shape their behavior around a socially conscious lifestyle, like Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk. While chatting with the HGTV personality about her new book, Built Together, coming out Feb. 2, the Indianapolis native reveals how she and her husband, Steve, have found a rhythm to navigating parenthood.

"It's obviously so different for everyone. Steve started working from home before a lot of people did because he does sales and drives around," Starsiak Hawk told us in our series, PopCulture @ Home, adding how their 2-year-old son, Jack, is constantly clinging to him every second he can get. Imitating the toddler's scream, the mom-of-two jokes, "the second dad walks out of his sight, it's like bloody murder — you'd think someone was killing him."

Sharing how daughter, Charlie — short for Charlotte Drew — is now 4 months old, Starsiak Hawk reveals the couple recently did sleep training with her, and the process of allowing the infant to sleep on her own went without a hitch, thankfully. "She's been sleeping through the night since she was nine weeks old, which is life-changing," she said. "We've been really lucky and we have the most amazing, incredible live-in nanny that we've had since when we had Jack, was six months old. She really is what makes the wheels keep spinning."

With a solid head on her shoulders and an affable nature, Starsiak Hawk has fast become a favorite among fans of the HGTV series with her social media posts on Instagram. In the years following the success of the Indy-based renovation show with mom, Karen Laine, the 35-year-old has headed many projects, but it's her latest as a children's book author that has her very excited. Admitting the colorful book is a "cute play" on what she knows when it comes to family dynamics, Starsiak Hawk reiterates the message about family being what you want it to be. "Less and less now, it's that traditional mom, dad, two-and-a-half kids," she said. "People seem to appreciate how open our family is about that. We're crazy. We all love each other. We figure it out."

The book, now available for pre-order, is well on its way to becoming a bestseller. In just days of Starsiak Hawk announcing the release for Feb. 2, pre-orders sold out on Amazon.com, with the new author humbled by fans' response. "It was really cool," she told us. "After I did the first [Instagram] Story about it, how many people reached out wanting to figure out how to get from Canada, U.K., Australia, because it's crazy to think how many countries the show airs in. I don't even know all of them."

Built Together is now available for pre-order on Walmart and Amazon. For more digital and in-store retailers, head to Starsiak Hawk's official Instagram page for a complete list. To get the latest scoop on the HGTV star, her show and everything reality TV, stay tuned to PopCulture.com for up-to-the-minute news!