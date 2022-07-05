'Million Dollar Listing New York' Effectively Canceled at Bravo

The hit Bravo series Million Dollar Listing New York was effectively canceled Tuesday, although the network did not use that word. Instead, sources told Variety the show was "paused," a term the network prefers to use in case executives want to revive a show, as they recently did with The Real Housewives of Miami. The move comes months after star Fredrik Eklund announced plans to leave the show.

Million Dollar Listing New York debuted in 2012 and ran for nine seasons. It was a spinoff of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, which began in 2006. Bravo has not commented on the show's situation.

The ninth season of Million Dollar Listing New York aired between May and August 2021. The season centered on the show's cast trying to survive the New York City real estate market during the pandemic. Original series stars Eklund and Ryan Serhant were joined by Steve Gold, Tyler Whitman, and Kristen Jordan in Season 9. Just over 100 episodes were produced, including the four-episode special season focusing on Sehant's 2016 wedding to Emilia Bechrakis.

Eklund, who also starred in two seasons of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, announced plans to leave the franchise in January. "After an amazing 11 years, I've decided it's time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It's an end of an era and a new start for me," Eklund wrote on Instagram, following a meeting with Bravo chief Andy Cohen and producers.

"Thank you to Bravo, my cast mates from both coasts, and the incredible crew. We made television history together," Eklund continued. "Lastly, I want to give a special thank you to all the viewers for continuing to be by my side for this journey. I can't wait for you to see what's next. You truly changed my life."

Million Dollar Listing New York earned Emmy nominations for outstanding unstructured reality program in 2014 and 2015. The show inspired the spinoffs Bethenny & Fredrik, which paired Eklund with Bethenny Frankel; and Sell It Like Serhant. The Million Dollar Listing franchise also includes short-lived spin-offs set in Miami and San Francisco. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles was renewed for a 14th season, with Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, and Tracy Tutor returning. World of Wonder producers the series.

Bravo does have a history of bringing back shows from the dead. In December 2021, a new season of The Real Housewives of Miami surfaced on Peacock, eight years after its third season ended. The new episodes featured returning stars Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, and Lisa Hochstein. Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton returned as friends.