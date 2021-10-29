Dormant ‘Real Housewives’ Series Returning on Peacock

The Real Housewives of Miami is coming back eight years after the Bravo reality series went off the air. Variety reports that a revived version of the show will premiere on the streaming platform Peacock in December. Following the third season of the show, The Real Housewives of Miami was shelved. It was unclear why it didn’t return but there have been talks for years about a follow-up season. An official revival was put into development by the network in fall 2020. Episodes were officially ordered in February 2021.

Some of the original cast members will return for Season 4, including Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein. Model Kiki Barth will appear as a “friend” of the show, as well as former full-time cast members Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton who will appear as “friends.”

A lot has changed since the final season aired on Bravo. Pippen, who at the time was the most famous face of the show, is now divorced from her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. Larsa has been in the news as of late for her fallout with the Kardashian family. She’s also been involved in several scandals with younger athletes whom shes dated.

Several new faces are joining the cast. Event stylist Guerdy Abraira, and anesthesiologist Dr. Nicole Martin are joining. Former Miss USSR Julia Lemigova, who is the first Housewives cast member in the history of any franchise to identify as LGBTQ on the show. Other cast members have identified as LGBTQ after their time on their franchise, but not during their actual tenure.

Lemigova is married to tennis star, Martina Navratilova. Navratilova will appear on the show in support of her wife. The tennis star proposed to Lemigova at the 2014 U.S. Open. They married in December of the same year.

Though other franchises of Housewives is available for streaming on Peacock, RHOM currently does not. In order to watch the series, fans must watch the first three seasons of RHOM on Bravo on demand, or on the Bravo app.

RHOM is executive produced by Bravo honcho, Andy Cohen Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Drew Hogl and Swaga Deb are as executive producers.