'Real Housewives of Miami' Reboot in Development at Peacock

The Real Housewives of Miami is making a comeback. Peacock announced Wednesday during its Television Critics Association Press Tour presentation that the former Bravo reality show was in development on the new streaming network after "much fan demand." Andy Cohen will executive produce the series along with Nate Green and Cooper Green, but a premiere date and cast have yet to be announced.

The Real Housewives of Miami ran for three seasons from February 2011 to November 2013 and starred over the years Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces, and Karent Sierra. The show may have been off the air for eight years, but Cohen previously confirmed he was in talks to reboot the series last year on Danny Pellegrino's Everything Iconic podcast.

"I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” Cohen said in November 2020. "I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami." Cohen explained that Patton's mother, Elsa Patton, getting sick was part of the reason he felt the ratings declined in Season 3. Elsa died in 2019 after a lengthy battle with health problems.

"I think Miami as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in Season 3," Cohen reflected. "She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up."

While the cast has yet to be announced, Pippen has reportedly been contacted to possibly make a return. "Larsa is in Miami and is not coming back to LA anytime soon. She loves it there. One thing has nothing to do with the other, but she is seriously considering joining the RHOM cast," a source told HollywoodLife Monday.

"Nothing has been signed yet, but she’s thinking about it," they continued. "She’s just a little skeptical because she doesn’t know if it’s right for her right now. She’s kind of playing devil’s advocate right now but there’s definitely been conversations."