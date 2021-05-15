Hit Bravo Series Is Getting Another Spinoff

✖

There's another Million Dollar Listing spin-off on the way, and it's coming incredibly soon. On Wednesday, The Wrap reported that there will be a spin-off centered on star Ryan Serhant and his wife, Emilia, as they renovate the Brooklyn home that they share together. The new Bravo series, titled Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation, will premiere on June 3.

The same producers from Million Dollar Listing, World of Wonder, will produce Ryan's Renovation. This marks the fourth series in the Million Dollar Listing universe following Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (the mothership series), Million Dollar Listing New York (on which Serhant stars), and Million Dollar Listing San Francisco. Ryan's Renovation will reportedly follow Serhant and Emilia as they “gut the newly acquired 7,900 square foot home to create the home of their dreams with enough room for their big Greek family.” Of course, the series will also include its fair share of drama, as it will feature the “bumps and curveballs” that Serhant and Emilia encounter while renovating their five-floor, multimillion-dollar property. Those issues include “COVID postponements, elevator installations, questioned decisions and millions spent over budget.”

This isn't the only new series making its way to Bravo. The network recently announced a slew of new programming, including another Below Deck spin-off and a new series starring Kandi Burruss. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Below Deck spin-off will be titled Below Deck Adventure and will showcase guests enjoying wild activities and experiences as they set out on the sea. As for Burruss, her new series will premiere in late 2021. It's currently under the working title of Kandi OLG Project. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's new show will focus on her family life, including the Old Lady Gang (Mama Joyce and Aunts Nora and Bertha), as she builds up her restaurant empire.

Fans know that these aren't the only exciting shows that Bravo has in store for fans. It was previously announced that a Real Housewives All-Stars show would be premiering on the streaming service Peacock. The series will bring together Housewives from various franchises as they head to Turks & Caicos for a group vacation. The cast reportedly includes Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from RHOA, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer from the Real Housewives of New York, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga from the Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.