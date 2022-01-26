‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Exits After 9 Seasons

Million Dollar Listing franchise star Fredrik Eklund is leaving the Bravo reality shows. Eklund starred on nine seasons of Million Dollar Listing New York and two seasons on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. The realtor shared the news on his Instagram page Monday.

“After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It’s an end of an era and a new start for me,” Eklund, 44, wrote. He said he met with Bravo chief Andy Cohen and the producers of Million Dollar Listing last week to share “how grateful” he is for the experience. “Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together,” he wrote.

Eklund went on to note that many of his “most memorable milestones” from the past decade played out on the show. That includes meeting his husband Derek Kaplan, their wedding, the miscarriage their first surrogate suffered, and the 2017 birth of their twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. via surrogate. “I will always cherish that shared experience,” he wrote.

The realtor called being filmed “elevated therapy,” but noted he still could be himself in front of the camera. In the end, he noted it was time to start his next chapter by taking on new projects and experiences, and being there to watch his children grow. “Thank you to Bravo, my cast mates from both coasts, and the incredible crew. We made television history together,” Eklund wrote. “Lastly, I want to give a special thank you to all the viewers for continuing to be by my side for this journey. I can’t wait for you to see what’s next. You truly changed my life.”

Million Dollar Listing New York launched in 2012 with Eklund, Ryan Serhant, and Michael Lorber as the stars. The show followed the three luxury real estate agents as they sold pricey properties. Lorber left after the first season, but Serhant and Eklund continued starring through all nine seasons. In 2021, he joined Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, first as a guest star in Season 12 before becoming a lead star in Season 13. Eklund also starred in the one-season spin-off Betenny & Fredrik with Bethenny Frankel in 2018. Bravo has yet to order the 10th season of Million Dollar Listing New York, Variety reports.

Eklund’s post drew plenty of support from his celebrity friends. “Oh, Mousey! What a ride,” Cohen wrote. “Can’t wait to see what’s next for you,” Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote. “You’re the best Fredrik! An absolute legend x I adored working with you,” actress Rebel Wilson wrote.