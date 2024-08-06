Miley Cyrus Was in Running to Replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol,' Report Says

While Carrie Underwood has been announced as the new American Idol judge, Miley Cyrus was reportedly in the running to take over for Katy Perry. After Perry announced she'd be leaving Idol, many names have been thrown around as possible replacements. From Kelly Clarkson to Jelly Roll and more. Earlier this month, judge Luke Bryan teased possible replacements, noting that Cyrus, P!nk, and Meghan Trainor have "been in talks" to judge.

A source told Life & Style that Disney and ABC were "looking to replace her with just as a famous name at a somewhat discounted price" since Perry's salary "increased incrementally" since joining the series. Cyrus was allegedly at the top of the list, as she "really does love the competition space. She has a lot more fun judging and mentoring than she has in her various forays into acting as an adult. And she also knows her facts actually show up to watch her on these shows."

The former Disney star previously was a coach on two seasons of The Voice, meaning she is no stranger to judging and mentoring aspiring singers wanting to make it big. She would also be of great help to the younger contestants, having the experience being thrust into the spotlight and singing and touring at a young age. Not to mention the fact she would have definitely been able to wrangle in some loyal viewers.

"That's really her secret weapon in extracting a big fee from Disney and ABC," the source shared. "Miley's been in this situation before, and she knows how to make it work in her favor. The only thing that's keeping the two sides apart at the moment is Miley's fee, but she is absolutely the first choice to replace Katy in this franchise."

The Grammy singer would have certainly made an interesting addition to American Idol, and it's a shame that it won't be happening, at least not any time soon. There have been reports suggesting that Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan may also be leaving American Idol in the future, so if and when that ever happens, perhaps Cyrus' name can be thrown around again. It does sound like the series was serious about having her on, but it just didn't work out. At the very least, it will still be exciting to see Carrie Underwood returning to American Idol after winning in 2005.