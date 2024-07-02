Luke Bryan Teases Possible Katy Perry Replacements on 'American Idol'

Following Katy Perry's exit from American Idol, her former co-judge Luke Bryan has teased some possible replacements for the pop singer. Speaking to Billboard, Bryan offered: "I've said several names. I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks."

The outlet noted that the idea of P!nk serving as an Idol judge has come up before, but she has expressed hesitation. "I don't like hurting people's feelings ... I like my day job," she once told Entertainment Tonight.

Trainor, however, desperately wants the job. "I've done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world who don't really have the final say ... but I have begged for this job ... it's my favorite show – I've watched it since I was a child," she said during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

(Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless)

LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN - Disney/Eric McCandless)

Perry first openly teased her exit from the show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year. "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," the "Firework" singer told the host. "I mean I love Idol so much." She later added, "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying Jimmy?"

Her final episode of American Idol was the Season 22 finale, which saw the crowning of contestant Abi Carter as the winner. During the big finale, Perry was noticeably overcome with emotion — as reported by PEOPLE — and broke down in tears while hugging Bryan and Richie as Carter delivered a beautiful rendition of "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish. At this time, her official replacement has not been announced.