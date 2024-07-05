Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Might Not Return to 'American Idol'

It's possible that Katy Perry won't be the only judge leaving American Idol. After the singer departed the singing competition after Season 22 in May, it's been a wonder as to who could possibly replace her. While some big names have been floating around, such as first Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, Disney may actually be looking for three replacements. Luke Bryan, who has served as a judge on American Idol since the revival launched alongside Perry and Lionel Richie, told Billboard that he's still waiting to hear who will be looking for the next American Idol.

"It's been interesting," Bryan shared. "It's been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan. We currently haven't heard what the story is on who's coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do, and we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

Why Disney isn't saying anything about Bryan, Richie, and Ryan Seacrest is unknown, but it's possible they're still searching for Perry's replacement and they don't want anything getting out. There haven't been any indications suggesting that the three of them, mostly Bryan and Richie, will be exiting as well. Finding a new judge to replace Perry is a big job and it will be big news once it's finally announced, and perhaps Disney just doesn't want anything to get leaked before the official announcement is made.

Since American Idol typically announces the next season's judges later in the summer, it shouldn't be too long until a confirmation is made. Both Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie don't seem to have plans to leave, so that could play in their favor. It is questionable that they haven't heard anything yet, but hopefully, there's a good reason behind it.

In the meantime, instead of worrying about Richie and Bryan possibly leaving, fans should continue wondering just who could possibly replace Katy Perry. There have been lots of names thrown around, and likely many more in the mix. It will be exciting to see who will joining as a judge for Season 23, and (hopefully) joining Richie and Bryan. More information should be announced in the coming weeks but for now, people will just have to anxiously wait.