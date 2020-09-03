Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Reveals the 'Chaos' to Come in New 'Miz & Mrs' Episodes, Teases New Project With WWE (Exclusive)

✖

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin can't wait for people to see the chaos and laughter in new upcoming episodes of Miz & Mrs, premiering in November on USA. In a new PopCulture @ Home interview, the WWE Superstar revealed the "touching" and hilarious moments to come on his family's reality show and teased a new project with WWE Studios.

The new episodes of Miz & Mrs will be particularly special for Miz and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, as they get to relive the birth of their daughter Madison, now 11 months old. That, plus the antics of their 2-year-old daughter Monroe as well as those of his newly-retired father and Maryse's mother, will provide plenty of laughs at Miz's expense, he joked. "The chaos continues and the laughter continues," he told PopCulture.com, adding, "All of our drama is dedicated to making you laugh. My torture is your laughter."

Did you Miz us???? NOVEMBER can’t come fast enough. The new episodes of @MizandMrsTV on the @usa_network are gonna be....retweet and finish this sentence. #MizAndMrs pic.twitter.com/qYXIZsgZBi — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 28, 2020

Having two kids now, Miz admitted is a juggling act. "Oh my God, we thought that one was hard, but two is a whole other level," he said. "When one is running around, the other one's crawling, getting into something, and you're trying to manage both of them." Luckily, he has Maryse on his tag team, but having two kids under 3 years old has the two putting the pause on adding to their family, perhaps permanently. "We try to help each other out as much as possible, but I mean, it's very difficult. It's been so difficult that we've been looking at it like, 'Do we want more kids?'" the Cannonball host added. "So I've just been gauging where we're at with our lives and how we are. And right now, we're happy."

Being stuck at home with a whole host of kids and characters during the coronavirus pandemic has been a wild experience, but Miz sees a silver lining in his current WWE situation. "If I was on our schedule for WWE, I probably wouldn't have been home to do all these things that I'm able to do with my daughters," he explained. "So I'm very thankful for that. I mean, obviously everything that's going on in the world right now is terrible, but I'm just trying to make the best of it. I'm trying to make do with my family and take this time to really spend with them and really hone in, and it's been great for us."

Miz and Maryse never take a break from the hustle, however, and are currently working on a top-secret project with WWE Studios and their company, MadRoe Productions. "I can't tell you too much about it because we're still in the developmental stages of it, so there's not much to really do, but it'll be myself and Maryse, we'll be producing it, we'll be starring in it," he told PopCulture, teasing something "family-oriented." He joked of his full calendar, "My wife and I do not stop. Our brains do not stop working."