Mike ‘The Miz’ and His Wife Welcome Baby Daughter Madison

On Friday, Sept. 20, Maryse Ouellet gave birth to her second daughter with husband, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first photo of their daughter, Madison Jade Mizanin. In the snapshot featuring the tiny tot’s feet cradled by her parents and older sister, Ouellet revealed details of the infant’s birth and admitted that the doting parents have “the whole world” in their hands.

The couple, who got married in the Bahamas back in 2014, originally announced that they were expecting back in February. Mizanin started the reveal, but he ultimately stepped aside in order for his wife to pay off the tease.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We always said when we had a huge announcement that we would announce it right here in the WWE, in front of all of you,” he told the WWE Elimination Chamber crowd, per Us Weekly. “And tonight, we got a really big announcement, so without further ado…”

Following this teaser, Ouellet showed that the couple was expecting with a hand on her baby bump. This was their second pregnancy in fewer than two years. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Monroe, back in March 2018.

Ouellet originally revealed Madison’s gender in late May when the couple hosted a reveal party. This event, which featured blue and pink balloons and a Pinkberry station, was a sizeable gala and was highlighted with the couple covered in pink confetti to show that they would be having another girl.

“Man,” Mizanin told PEOPLE. “I’m really excited. I feel like ever since I was in my 20s I was like, ‘I’m bound to have all girls,’ and there’s no better feeling than being a father to two strong, independent, creative, beautiful women.”