WWE’s The Miz, Maryse Welcome First Child

There’s a new member of the WWE universe!

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet welcomed their first child, a daughter named Monroe Sky, to the world Tuesday night, the Total Divas star revealed on Instagram the following day.

“Of course our little girl arrived early,” she captioned a black and white photo of her holding the baby’s tiny hand. “Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm.”

The WWE couple announced they were expecting their first child in September and revealed that the baby’s sex in October.

In January, the E! reality show documented the moment in which the 35-year-old shared with her husband that he was going to be a dad.

“Mike has been on the road. I haven’t seen him in a few days and I’m feeling tired,” Maryse said in a confessional. “I feel like I need to nap all the time and it’s just not like me. This has been the longest 48 hours of my life.”

When Mike returned from a trip, his wife confronted him with the good news: “I wanted to talk to you about something before you go to bed,” she told him. “Actually, I’ve been trying to talk to you for 48 hours now, but I wanted to see you in person.”

She then whipped out a positive pregnancy test, saying, “Congratulations, dad!”

“I’m speechless; I’m happy; I’m nervous; I’m scared,” he told her once the initial shock wore off. “This is kind of an interesting time too.”

Maryse was unsure about the timing too, as the couple revealed they weren’t trying for a baby at the time.

“You know when they say timing is everything, well timing is everything,” she told cameras. “My career is doing phenomenal, Mike’s career is doing phenomenal … I don’t know what’s gonna happen now.”

She continued, “I’m pregnant and I work in a very physical company, like it’s WWE. This is definitely unknown.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Maryse