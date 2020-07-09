Rocsi Diaz Gives an Inside Look at the 'Wet, Wild' World of 'Cannonball' With Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Ahead of Premiere (Exclusive)

✖

The wet and wild action going down on the Cannonball course is an "absolutely crazy" spectacle for the whole family! Ahead of the premiere of USA's wacky new water sports competition show on Thursday, July 9, co-host Rocsi Diaz opened up to PopCulture.com about the series that brings people from all walks of life together to battle a variety of water obstacles for a $10,000 cash prize.

From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers, Cannonball is "absolutely wet, wild, big," Diaz said. "I mean, we have a mega slide that is a hundred feet tall — you're sliding down this thing at 70, 80 miles per hour — then getting flung back up into the air. And we're asking you to focus on a target and land on it and hit it ... it's absolutely crazy what happens on the show."

Diaz compared the action to the old Coyote and Roadrunner cartoons. "We're the Roadrunner, and we're like, 'What can we put the Coyote up to now?'" she joked. "Oh, let's put a surfboard up 40 ft. in the air and put it on a zipline and make them balance themselves on it and go as far across Cannonball Bay as possible!"

All the action will feature commentary from Diaz, as well as co-host Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and sideline reporter Simon Gibson. "It was my first time being able to meet [The Miz] and work with him," Diaz told PopCulture. "It's kind of like perfect chemistry ... in this business, you go into these chemistry reads and auditions, and Mike and I just hit it off right from the start." It may be the dream team of hosts, but the "lion of the show" is the athletes undertaking the challenges, who range from professional athletes to stay-at-home dads and alien enthusiasts.

The only people excluded from the Cannonball action? Diaz and Mizanin themselves! "In all honesty, Mike and I really, really ... wanted to do the obstacles, but they wouldn't let us because of insurance purposes," the 106 & Park alum said. The two tried to get sneaky on the last day of filming, when they were doing a photoshoot at the top of the slide, but were thwarted in their efforts. "I look at Mike and Mike's lookin' at me and we're like, 'We're gonna do it right? ... Yeah, we're gonna do it,'" Diaz recalled. "And then they shut the water off of the slide like, 'Ah-ah! You guys aren't going.' They knew what we were plotting."

Debuting such a goofy and hilarious show during a tense time in the world is a perfect fit for the family. "One thing about USA Network it's a family network," Diaz told PopCulture. "You could sit there, and you can watch all the shows with your family, and that's what we need right now. We're spending so much time at home being with each other, why not watch TV and laugh and have a good time while you're doing it as well? And trust me, you are going to crack up laughing." Don't miss Diaz in the wild world of Cannonball, premiering Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on USA.