Meghan McCain to Write New Memoir About Her Exit From 'The View'

✖

Meghan McCain is promising new details on her recent exit from The View in a new audio-only memoir, Bad Republican, premiering Oct. 21 on Audible, PEOPLE reported Wednesday. The former co-host left the ABC daytime talk show after four years at the end of last month amid heightened tensions with her co-stars and rumors of behind-the-scenes drama, and promises to give "exclusive details" about her departure in the new audio memoir.

Audible describes McCain's new project as a "deeply personal narrative" detailing her experience as the daughter of late Sen. John McCain, a "conservative rebel" and a new mother. According to the synopsis, Bad Republican will recount McCain's last moments with her father, "her (mis)adventures on the New York dating scene" before meeting husband Ben Domenech, and her views on cancel culture and internet trolls.

It also promises details on "life backstage as the sole Republican on America’s most-watched daytime talk show — and why she decided to leave," as well as an "awkward" phone call she received from former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The memoir also includes McCain's thoughts on the Republican Party's future and "why a miscarriage and the birth of her daughter Liberty have left her so fired up about women’s rights."

On Instagram, McCain said she was "excited, nervous, all of the emotions" as she prepared for the release of Bad Republican, which she called the "most personal, intimate and raw project" she's ever worked on. "The past four years have been a time of growth, pain, elucidation, awakening and evolution both personally and politically," she continued. "I really can’t wait for you to hear it."

McCain confirmed she would be leaving The View on July 1 amid rumors of her imminent departure. "This was not an easy decision," she explained on the show at the time. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and close friends." The political commentator said her decision was influenced by multiple factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, during which she left New York and settled down in D.C. before becoming a mother.

"It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television hands-down and it has been so incredible to be able to do this with you," McCain told her co-hosts, adding that while it was "not easy to leave" she felt like "this is the right decision for me at this moment."