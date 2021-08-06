'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain's Last Day Sparks Spirited Response From Viewers

Friday is Meghan McCain's last day as a co-host on The View, and the occasion has sparked a spirited response from viewers. McCain first joined the show in 2017, quickly becoming one of the show's most talked-about figures. She remained with the show until August 2021, revealing in July that she'd be leaving. When announcing her exit, McCain explained that it was not due to politics, but rather a desire to spend more time with her family, including her newborn baby.

"This was not an easy decision," she said. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like." Now, on her last day, many View watchers are taking to social media to comment about her exit. Scroll down to read what they are saying.