'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain's Last Day Sparks Spirited Response From Viewers
Friday is Meghan McCain's last day as a co-host on The View, and the occasion has sparked a spirited response from viewers. McCain first joined the show in 2017, quickly becoming one of the show's most talked-about figures. She remained with the show until August 2021, revealing in July that she'd be leaving. When announcing her exit, McCain explained that it was not due to politics, but rather a desire to spend more time with her family, including her newborn baby.
"This was not an easy decision," she said. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like." Now, on her last day, many View watchers are taking to social media to comment about her exit. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
#TheView pic.twitter.com/IxURZxw9bw— Shishir Akondho (@shishirakondho) August 6, 2021
"The watchers of [The View] have come to terms with the departure of Meaghan McCain," someone tweeted. "We kinda sorta wish her well in her future endeavors."
#TheView pic.twitter.com/2R8Jml10YM— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) August 6, 2021
"With Meghan McCain now being gone forever, I want to let ABC know I am available to be her replacement," one watcher joked.
#MeghanMcCain Has left the building 🏢🏢!!!!! #TheView pic.twitter.com/ld4bsccIvM— Farris Flagg (@FarrisFlagg) August 6, 2021
"[The View] also says farewell to its huge ratings today," someone else offered. "They will not reach the numbers they had without Meghan on the show."
@FoxNews you can finally have her back now, she's all yours!!! #MeghanMcCain #TheView! pic.twitter.com/CshrMsDY7L— Cori Simone (@CoriSimone27) August 6, 2021
"[Meghan McCain] is gone!!!" exclaimed a View watcher. "We laughed HARD at the farewell montage that was mostly a tribute to [John McCain] not Meg."
As Meghan McCain leaves #TheView it would be appropriate if they played this. Other suggestions welcome. https://t.co/G06vShVu16— W. M. (@Minuteman04) August 6, 2021
"Notice that the co-hosts only said goodbye. No one said it was great working with Meghan," one person pointed out. "I wouldn't have believed them if they had. No sadness evident. I will not miss her aggression or negativity."
Now that is over and I don't have to see that annoying woman in season 25 can we all just take a deep breath and say it's over and we're free?!! #TheView pic.twitter.com/aetSLew5Jl— TheRedDiva BLM (@TheRedDiva) August 6, 2021
"Not going to miss you. I wish I was invited to the secret Megan's leaving party Joy is throwing lol," somebody quipped.
#TheView@MeghanMcCain pic.twitter.com/0dEtzd7vq5— My name is Edward (@coyoteblack) August 6, 2021
"To be clear the propaganda princess didn't make us mad, we were tired of the lies that supported bigger lies that lead to the big lie," one last fan wrote. "I don't think that Barbara Walters envisioned her show being used in such a way. Bring back the integrity."