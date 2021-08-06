Meghan McCain Leaves 'The View': Watch Her Goodbye Message

✖

Meghan McCain wrapped up her controversial tenure on Friday's episode of The View, filming her send-off with messages from friends and family. Her mother, Cindy McCain offered words of praise and encouragement as McCain said goodbye to her viewers and costars. "I am so proud of Meghan. What I look forward to, in many ways, is to see more of her and to certainly see more of my granddaughter, Liberty," Cindy said. "I think she's done a wonderful job. I love her independence." She also cited McCain's late father, Senator John McCain, in her well wishes. "Her dad would be so proud of her and I wish you the best in whatever endeavor she chooses to do, but I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now," Cindy said. 'It's important."

McCain first joined The View in 2017 and has constantly battled her liberal cohosts every step of the way. Her time on the show definitely stirred up some strong opinions from viewers, who lit up social media over her last episode. However, McCain assured people that her decision to leave was based on her desire to spend more time with her family, not politics. Her friend Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona and "her boyfriend" Paul Ryan also said a few words on her behalf. Her cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar seemed a bit uncomfortable with the entire ordeal, with Goldberg quipping that McCain had "never been at a loss for words."

.@MeghanMcCain shares her final words as co-host as she leaves @TheView: “Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible.” “This has been a really wild ride.” https://t.co/kS1p3Jmn3v pic.twitter.com/N4QhKngBfZ — The View (@TheView) August 6, 2021

McCain eventually said a few words herself, thanking the team behind The View, the crew, and her cohosts. "I didn’t die! I’m just leaving the show. I feel like I died and this is my memorial," she joked. McCain closed out her speech saying that her time on The View was "honestly the best of times and worst of times in all ways on and off the show."

It’s been a really incredible, liberating experience," she continued. "And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I hope that our executive producer Brian can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the last four years as much as I probably have." McCain's official replacement has yet to be announced.