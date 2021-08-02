When Is Meghan McCain's Last Day on 'The View'?

✖

Meghan McCain's final days on The View are approaching. After announcing last month she planned to exit the ABC talk show after four seasons, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain has continued to appear alongside co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, exiting the show after the Season 24 finale on Friday, Aug. 6.

McCain first joined The View in 2017, and has been a controversial figure with many of her conservative viewpoints on the panel. On July 1, amid rumors she would be exiting the series amid heightened tensions with her co-stars, the political commentator confirmed she would be leaving The View, saying she wanted to "rip the band-aid off."

"This was not an easy decision," she continued after confirming she would finish out the season. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and close friends." McCain said her decision was influenced by multiple factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and welcoming daughter Liberty in September with husband Ben Domenech. Having moved to the DC area with her family from New York amid the pandemic, McCain said she realized that she wanted to settle down more right where she was.

"It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television hands-down and it has been so incredible to be able to do this with you," McCain told her co-hosts, adding that while it was "not easy to leave" she felt like "this is the right decision for me at this moment."

"I'll still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, you have a few more weeks," she added to her frequent sparring partners. ABC has yet to announce a full-time replacement for McCain, but rumors have circulated that frequent contributor Ana Navarro would join the panel. Others have speculated The View would add another controversial conservative voice such as Candace Owens or Tomi Lahren, and original co-host Debbie Matenopoulos confirmed she had been in talks with ABC about a potential return.

"Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for The View, the show that launched her career as a 21-year-old straight out of NYU," a spokesperson for Matenopoulos told Entertainment Tonight last month. "Her rep has, in fact, been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of The View, and she appreciates all the interest in her returning."