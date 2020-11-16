'RHOC' Star Meghan King Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King revealed this weekend that she tested positive for the coronavirus. King, 36, said she is self-isolating and said she believed she contracted the virus when she "did not protect myself" during an exchange on Tuesday. King shares three children with her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

In a series of Instagram Story posts Sunday, King said she has "been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday, including when I went to dinner solo." King also stayed socially distant and wore a mask when she took son Hayes, 2, to a soccer game. Hayes' twin brother Hart and 3-year-old sister Aspen were staying with Edmonds, but Hayes will quarantine with his mother "due to a brief (1-hour) proximity to me," King wrote, reports PEOPLE. "I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I'm sick."

King told fans she is "ok," but "feeling poorly." She said she decided to get tested after feeling lethargic. She has not come down with a fever yet, but has started to lose her sense of smell and has "extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea." King added that she has "ordered a regimen of vitamins and getting tons of rest, water, and food delivery. None of my friends or family are infected or have any symptoms"

Next, King said she thought she had a cold at first, but it was the extreme fatigue that made her realize she may have COVID-19. "I have been under immense amounts of stress recently and I knew my immune system was low bc of that," King explained. "So despite having been directly exposed multiple times, this was the time that got me." King also said she felt healthy when she went to dinner and to her son's soccer game, insisting she would "NEVER" go out in public if she believed "in the slightest I could have COVID."

On Monday, King thanked the "awesome preschool community" who offered to help send clothes to her children, who are now at her parents' house while she isolates. "My kids only arrived with the clothes on their backs but the community quickly came together to help," King wrote, later explaining that her family did not want to risk taking clothes from her home. "I can't thank all of you via text and you all deserve a huge THANK YOU so I came here."

King married Edmonds, a retired MLB player, in 2014 and split in late 2019. Edmonds announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized in early April. He has since recovered from the illness. King and Edmonds' divorce is still ongoing, and they have not reached a set custody agreement yet.