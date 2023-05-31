'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Netflix subscribers who finished Selling Sunset will soon have more real estate adventures to watch. Buying Beverly Hills, which stars the agents of Mauricio Umansky's The Agency, was renewed for a second season on April 10. The first season debuted in November with eight episodes.

Buying Beverly Hills focuses on Umanksi's business in Beverly Hills, where he and his agents sell luxury estates to top clients. Umansky runs the firm with his daughters, Farrah and Alexia. The show is tied to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as Umansky is married to star Kyle Richards. Other Agency employees on the show include Joey Ben-Zvi, Ben Belack, Jon Grauman, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Brandon Graves, Sonika Vaid, and Melissa Platt.

The series is produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and Just Entertainment. Executive producers include Brent Montgomery, Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson, and Luke Neslage.

During a stop on Today in November 2022, Umansky, who married Richards in 1996, even compared the show to RHOBH. "It's putting ourselves vulnerable to a whole (other) dynamic," he said of the series. "I've now allowed cameras into all of my life with the exception of sleeping. So the vulnerability is there."

Buying Beverly Hills is also different from other real estate shows because Umansky is not afraid to show his younger agents making mistakes. "One of the things that I think separates us is the youth that we have. Not everybody is a stellar star agent," Umanksy explained to Today. "There may be some that don't make it, (who) don't have what it takes to work at the most luxurious global real estate firm in the world."

Alexia, 26, is one of those young agents trying to make a name for herself in the competitive industry. She admitted that she was "scared" about showing off her rocky start to the cameras. The first episode included an awkward moment with a "really intense" listing. "I will definitely do my homework a lot harder next time," Alexia said.

While Buying Beverly Hills is on the upswing, Selling Sunset, which helped establish Netflix's reality show brand, is facing a rocky future. The sixth season introduced new cast members while fan favorites headed for the exits. Christine Quinn, one of the stars leaving, predicted the show was on its last legs.

"I definitely think it's going to be a completely different show, and I don't think as many people are going to tune in," Quinn told PEOPLE in March. "And then the people that do tune in are going to realize it's very different. They have to get to know a lot more characters. It's not as glamorous. It's not as fun anymore. I think they have an uphill battle right now. I really do."