Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Reveals the Most Common Message Received From the Afterlife (Exclusive)

This summer is proving to be an extremely busy one for renowned psychic medium Matt Fraser. The Rhode Island native is continuing to make the most of his spiritual gift by sharing his experiences with the afterlife and the nuggets of wisdom they provide in a new book set to release this August titled, We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife. Written during the pandemic as a response to the fans writing in with a variety of questions stemming from a sudden passing to crossing over, Fraser tells PopCulture.com exclusively that while the book offers answers, he wanted to treat it as a resource on what he learned from the spirit world. That also includes the most common message received from those that have passed.

"The one thing that the spirit world tells me is that if there was something different, or a piece of advice that they could give us here in this world, it would be to take chances, take risks, and don't let self-doubt come in between you and your dreams," he told PopCulture. "That's the one thing that I've learned from the spirit world, is when they've gone to the other side, they realize how many opportunities, how many friendships, how many relationships, how many things that they may have pushed away in their life, because of self-doubt, because of fear, because of worries, because of all of these things that we feel here in this world, because when we transition onto the other side, we don't feel any of those things."

Sharing how when we are born in this world, we are pure souls, Fraser provides the example of babies knowing nothing but love when they first arrive. "A baby doesn't know anger, hate, how to lie, how to cheat, how to steal, how to do any of those things. But, those are negative things that we learn, unfortunately, here on earth," the Meet the Frasers star said. "More importantly, one of the other things that we learn, or that we absorb are our worries, fears, our self-doubt, our limiting self-beliefs, all of those things we're also taught."

It's because of those understandings that Fraser says the spirit world wants to share with us these particulars of life and its grand scheme to better ourselves. "We were all born here in this world with certain gifts. We're all born here in this world with unique talents and abilities and what they want us to do is believe in ourselves, and take that next step. Don't be afraid, to tap into that inner you and to share it with the world and that's one of the messages that I feel is so relevant today."

The best-selling author, who is currently on tour and offering live readings across the country, further reveals in his book how those that have passed on into the afterlife are now "different," a term he ascribes to one's final version of themselves. "The one thing that people fear the most is that everybody says to me, 'So when we leave this world, we leave our body behind? What are spirits? Does that mean that we are just air? Does that mean that we're invisible? I don't get it. Is my husband just air, because he died? Is sister just, air? I don't understand,'" he said. "But, what I want people to know, is that when we leave our body behind and we transition on, we still have an appearance in heaven — our appearance is unique to us. We all look the way that we do because it's us. No two people look the same, even twins. Although, if they may resemble one another, or look, to some people, identical, we all have unique characteristics that make us, us. The way that we wear our hair, the type of clothing that we wear, the type of makeup that we wear, whatever it is, it becomes part of your identity."

Fraser adds that when we cross over, "we don't lose our identity." Instead, we are taking our appearance with us to the other side, but the only difference is we might not be in our physical form. "We still look the same and the souls come through, looking better than ever," he said. "It's the reason why, when I do a reading, I'm not fearful of talking to the departed, because I don't see them dying on the other side. I see them as if they were living their best life here in this world."

