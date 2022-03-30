‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long Opens up About ‘Weird’ Paranormal Experiences Leading to CBS Sitcom (Exclusive)

Ahead of Thursday night’s new Ghosts episode on CBS finally unveiling the long-awaited reason for Trevor’s missing pants, series star Devan Chandler Long spoke to PopCulture.com about the episode, which also finds his Viking ghost Thorfinn confronting Flower (Sheila Carrasco) over his feelings. While in an earlier conversation this past month for the episode “Thorapy,” Long also spoke about the paranormal, revealing he has had his own ghost story from years ago that spooked him out.

Admitting that he believes in aliens and ghosts, Long says though he has never seen one or the other, he has “experienced things” during his time in college. “The first house I moved into after I moved off campus was into this football player house, and there were like five guys packed into this crappy old rental,” he told PopCulture via telephone. “Everyone was talking about how the house was haunted, and I was just like, ‘You know what, whatever.’ I tell you, the first week I moved in there, I had some vivid, wild experiences. Waking up at like 3 in the middle [of the night], and I think it’s called ridden by the witch [sleep paralysis]. I couldn’t move, I was frozen, and my sheets were off of me, and I went to bed with my sheets on me.”

The former football player reveals how the moment he had fallen back asleep, the paranormal activity continued. “My radio turned on. I had this radio that you had to physically turn on. There was no remote control. It was just an analog thing, and it turned on full blast playing Journey for like 20 minutes,” he laughed. “I was just like … I heard some weird stuff. We would be sitting there sometimes playing video games, and the faucet would turn on full blast. Just things that you can’t even — you know, because typically when stuff happens, you always want to go, ‘You know what, well, maybe there’s a draft, maybe, I don’t know, maybe it’s cold over there for some reason.’ But when things start moving that can’t be moved unless they’re physically touched, that’s when you start going, ‘I think there’s something more going on here.’”

Sharing how he isn’t too sure about psychics either, he does admit something very peculiar happened before he got a starring role on the hit freshmen sitcom Ghosts. Admitting he had gone to see a psychic before booking the role of Thor, Long admits the entire experience is one that still has him stunned. “He was a Turkish psychic, and you know, you drink the coffee and he reads your cards? He read my coffee, and he’s like, ‘Oh, it looks like you will be booking a job. You will be playing a Viking,’” he said, adding how he was surprised by the reading. “He’s like, ‘You’ll be playing a Viking, and it’ll be a picture, but it will have many people in costumes, and you will speak with an accent.’ I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

Confessing how he thought it was a , Long shares it was just two weeks after the reading that he got an audition for Ghosts and then booked the role. “There was so much more detail at the beginning about the whole project. It was so funny because the whole time that we were in holding, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, man, are we even going to get to do this thing?’ I was like, ‘Guys, my psychic said that the show that we’re on, he predicted everything so far. He said the show that we’re on was going to go ‘many.’ He said ‘many.’ They’re like, ‘What’s that mean?!’” he laughed. “I was like, ‘I don’t know, but just trust’ and lo and behold, here we are.”

With just three more episodes to go this season, fans can anticipate more Ghosts as the freshmen sitcom has been picked up for Season 2 for the 2022-2023 season on CBS.