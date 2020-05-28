'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Is Over, and Fans Don't Know What to Do

It's been exactly one week since The Masked Singer crowned the winner of Season 3. Night Angel ended up taking home the Golden Mask trophy at the end of the finale, and her identity was then revealed to have been Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. Even though the season may have ended a week ago, fans are still taking to Twitter in order to express their thoughts on the show and, specifically, about how much they miss it.

While fans are lamenting the fact that The Masked Singer is done for the season, they don't need to worry about the show returning for another round of masked-singing fun. On May 6, Deadline reported that The Masked Singer would be back for Season 4. According to the publication, the Fox series may even return sooner than fans think. The show is currently planning for a possible return in the fall. However, that is all dependent on whether the coronavirus pandemic has subsided enough that television shows can resume production again.

Of course, that still means that fans are in for a wait until Season 4 does inevitably premiere. Until then, they can't help but express just how much they already miss Season 3.