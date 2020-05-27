'The Masked Singer' Fans Have Ideas for Season 4 Stars

FOX’s hit singing competition came to an end on May 20 with the season finale of The Masked Singer. In the end, it was the Night Angel who upended the Turtle and the Frog. When the people beneath the costumes were revealed, it was Kandi Burrus, a star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, who defeated Jesse McCartney and Bow Wow. She became the third ever winner, joining T-Pain and Wayne Brady who won the first and second season, respectively.

Now, all attention is on the fourth season and fans are already beginning to give their predictions for who will appear, or at the very least, who they would want to see on the show. Over the years, a wide range of entertainers, from actors to singers and athletes. This past season saw three notable athletes -- Rob Gronkowski, Tony Hawk and Barry Zito -- and even had a politician in Sarah Palin. Other notable names included Bret Michaels, Hunter Hayes, Jordyn Woods and JoJo Siwa.

Season 4 will pick up in the fall assuming Hollywood is back up and running by then. Until then, here is a look at some of the celebrities fans are hoping to see when it comes time for another installment in the singing competition.