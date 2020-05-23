'The Masked Singer' Winner Kandi Burruss Reacts to Backlash

✖

Season 3 of The Masked Singer came to an end Wednesday night and subsequently crowned Night Angel, who was Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, the winner (notably, upon this win, Burruss became the first woman in the show's history to nab the winning title). However, not every fan was pleased with that outcome. Even though there were some who criticized her win, Burruss isn't going to let any of those haters get her down. According to TMZ, the Bravo personality has a message for anyone out there who is criticizing her Masked Singer win.

During her interview with TMZ, Burruss was asked whether she had anything to say to those who doubted her and the RHOA star had the perfect response. She said on the program, referencing her Masked Singer win, "I don't really have to say anything. Actions speak louder than words." The reality star continued to say that her win really came at the best time, as she's been dealing with naysayers online lately. While they didn't directly touch upon this in the interview, she has also had to deal with a bit of negativity from her RHOA castmates. During the virtual reunion, the latest episode of which aired on Sunday, co-star NeNe Leakes said on the program that Burruss has "never been one in anything that she's done."

In reference to any of the negativity that she's had to deal with, Burruss continued, "This win's the best answer to what was said to me, winning The Masked Singer the same week someone tried to go around saying I wasn't important or whatever, it just was really funny to me, honestly." The Bravo star beat out Frog, who was Bow Wow, and Turtle, who was Jesse McCartney, to win the Masked Singer trophy. Burruss, who was part of the girl group Xscape, said that her time on the Fox program has actually helped her gain confidence as a solo artist. In fact, she told PEOPLE that she's open to working on new music once again.

Burruss, who has not only performed alongside Xscape but has written songs for others such as Destiny's Child and TLC, told PEOPLE that she has a deep passion for singing and songwriting. Thanks to her time on The Masked Singer, she's realized that working on music is what she truly loves to do. She told the publication, “I've always wanted to continue to do music. But I just wasn't doing it. And now I'm making it a priority for myself. This is what I love."