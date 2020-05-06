'The Masked Singer' Renewed for Season 4 at FOX

✖

The Masked Singer is officially set to produce another round of singing fun on FOX. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that the singing competition has been renewed for Season 4 on the network. The news comes a few weeks before the show is set to air its Season 3 finale on May 27.

According to Deadline, the series is eyeing a possible Fall return for the singing competition. FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that the show will hopefully be back in production in August for a Fall release. Of course, this is all dependent upon whether the coronavirus crisis has subsided enough that television programs can safely return to production. Season 3 of The Masked Singer, which is currently airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, premiered back in February following the Super Bowl.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer featured some pretty big changes in its format. Instead of introducing all of the contestants on the same episode, the series divided the singers into three separate groups. Over the course of the season, the singers competed within their respective groups before they all came together for the Super Nine on April 1. In an interview with Billboard, which was published in January, showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra explained why the show chose to implement these changes.

"We changed the format up to make three mini-seasons. So we have six singers in each mini-season: groups A, B and C. We start with six in a group and they get whittled down to three," Pick-Ibarra explained. "Then we go to the next group and the next and then we bring all the singers together so you have nine champions from the groups and they'll compete against one another to the end. It helps the viewers when we have a cast as large as ours and it's hard to track people's stories and personalities if you're flip-flopping between 18 people from the get-to. It's a way to let viewers know them in smaller groups, and by the time they come together, they have a handle on who each are over 19 episodes."

Currently, there are five competitors left in the competition — Night Angel, Rhino, Turtle, Frog, and Kitty. The final five will go head-to-head on the Wednesday night episode in order to see who will make it to the next round of the competition. As previously mentioned, the competition is indeed winding down with the Season 3 finale set to air on FOX on May 27.